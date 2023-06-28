MEDICINE PARK — A Lawton woman was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital Monday afternoon following a single-vehicle wreck blamed on driving under the influence.
Kenyanta Thompson, 47, was flown by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center where she was admitted in stable condition with internal/external trunk and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Thompson was driving a Honda Shadow westbound on McCracken Road and was under the influence of illegal drugs shortly after 4 p.m. Monday causing her to go to fast to negotiate a right turn into a private drive about 1½ miles north of Medicine Park, Trooper Jacob Dickinson reported. The Honda rolled on its side and continued 116 feet before coming to rest.
Dickinson was unable to report if Thompson was wearing her seatbelt.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.