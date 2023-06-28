Lights
MEDICINE PARK — A Lawton woman was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital Monday afternoon following a single-vehicle wreck blamed on driving under the influence.

Kenyanta Thompson, 47, was flown by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center where she was admitted in stable condition with internal/external trunk and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

