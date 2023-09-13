ANADARKO — A Fort Cobb man is in jail on $500,000 bond after what investigators said began with drunken gunshots that turned into a near-deadly vehicle pursuit.

Evan McElhaney, 45, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Caddo County District Court where he received felony charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, shooting with intent to kill, avoiding a roadblock and endangering others while eluding police, and misdemeanor charges of reckless conduct with a firearm and carrying a firearm while under the influence, records indicate. The shooting charge is punishable by up to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

