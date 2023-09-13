ANADARKO — A Fort Cobb man is in jail on $500,000 bond after what investigators said began with drunken gunshots that turned into a near-deadly vehicle pursuit.
Evan McElhaney, 45, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Caddo County District Court where he received felony charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, shooting with intent to kill, avoiding a roadblock and endangering others while eluding police, and misdemeanor charges of reckless conduct with a firearm and carrying a firearm while under the influence, records indicate. The shooting charge is punishable by up to life in prison.
Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Martin stated he was called around 9:30 p.m. Monday to the area of North Hilltop Street in the Crow’s Rroost area near Fort Cobb Lake regarding an intoxicated man shooting a gun and waving it around. While on the way, it was reported he’d begun shooting at houses, the probable cause affidavit states. Martin and other law enforcement arrived and called for the county Special Response Team (SRT).
While waiting for the SRT, Martin stated McElhaney fired more shot before getting into a silver Ford F-250 and drove past the staging area. Other officers attempted a traffic stop and the truck took off at a high rate of speed before turning onto Oklahoma 152, the affidavit states. McElhaney was able to elude law enforcement by the time he got to Binger and the chase was cancelled.
Soon after, McElhaney was seen traveling at a high rate of speed and accelerated into a turn and lost control of the truck where it went at where some officers were staged, according to the affidavit. McElhaney regained control and took off on a county street, Martin stated.
Martin went back to the house where McElhaney had been staying and found the back door kicked in and multiple loaded firearms through the house.
Shortly after 3:15 a.m., Hinton police reported being in pursuit of McElhaney and were able to take him into custody on Oklahoma 281.
Martin recovered a loaded Glock 9mm and another full magazine, as well as a second loaded Glock 10mm gun from the truck, the affidavit states.
It was later learned that around 8:35 p.m. Monday, Crow’s Roost Fire Department and the State Parks Service were called to an impaired McElhaney passed out behind the wheel of a golf cart. He was given a ride home by a volunteer firefighter.
McElhaney returns to court at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.