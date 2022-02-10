A Colorado man is in jail on $250,000 bond after he was accused of running over his drinking buddy while drunk and stoned.
Lawton police investigated a pedestrian behind run over around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Southwest Roosevelt Avenue, the probable cause affidavit states. The victim, Billy Brown, was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment and he died while there.
Through the investigation, it was learned a brown or gray Nissan Maxima driven by Jaime Ivan Trejo Lara may have been involved, the affidavit states. Witnesses said he’d given Brown a ride home after drinking at a nearby bar.
The affidavit does not state how Brown was struck down.
Trevor Lara was found at a Lawton motel and his Nissan was towed in for a search of possible blood evidence in the undercarriage, according to the affidavit.
After being taken to the police station for questioning, investigators said Trevor Lara had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. He said he’d had four beers at the bar and took Brown home around 8 p.m. before going back to his room to sleep, the affidavit states. He said he hadn’t drunk anything since getting to the room.
Trevor Lara failed the state’s standard field sobriety test and he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the affidavit. Lawton Police Sgt. Christopher Puetz conducted a Drug Influence Evaluation with Trevor Lara and determined he was under the influence of alcohol and cannabis and couldn’t safely operate a vehicle.
Brown’s death is the city’s third by homicide in 2022.