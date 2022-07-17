For their 50th anniversary tour, seven drum and bugle show bands from Drum Corps International will perform in competition at Cameron University on Tuesday.
The organization is the world’s largest collective of marching music ensembles, comprising both student groups and professional performers. The shows feature elaborate costumes, marches, flag performances and more.
Seven marching bands will face off during the show, including Music City, from Nashville, Tenn.; Genesis, from Austin, Texas; The Guardians, from Dallas, Texas; and Mandarins, from Sacramento, Calif.
Dan Acheson, the CEO of Drum Corps International, said that the event would be a grand showcase of passion and spectacle, and a great way to spark interest in marching band music as an artform.
“Whether you are a long-time fan of the drum corps or a newcomer attending for the very first time, this show will be nothing short of spectacular,” Acheson said.
The performance will mark the first time a show like this has ever been performed in Lawton. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Cameron University Stadium. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting Drum Corps International’s website at DCI.org, and clicking the “Schedules and Tickets” link.