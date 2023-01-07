A Lawton Correctional Facility inmate has been charged, along with the woman accused of attempting to help, with attempting to bring drugs into the prison.
Keith Dubose, 26, was charged Thursday in Comanche County District Court with felony counts of conspiracy to bring drugs into a penal institution and possession of drugs by an inmate, records indicate. The possession charge is punishable by between 10 and 40 additional years behind bars due to two prior convictions.
Dubose and his alleged accomplice, Meaghan Elizabeth Reed, were caught by corrections officers on Dec. 18, 2022, during a visitation at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road.
Reed, 27, was caught passing Dubose a package wrapped in electrical tape containing marijuana, fentanyl and hydrocodone while visiting the prison, the probable cause affidavit states.
During an interview, Reed said Dubose told her to go to meet an unknown man at a restaurant parking lot and pick up some pills, the affidavit states. She said she added some marijuana to the package and taped it up for delivery.
Investigators said the package contained 232 blue M30 fentanyl pills, 11 Lortab pills and 18.3 grams of marijuana.
Free on $10,000 bond, Reed returns to court at 3 p.m. March 14, 2023, for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Dubose is serving two 20-year sentences in prison for a pair of May 2017 felony convictions in Comanche County: robbery with a weapon and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.