A Lawton Correctional Facility inmate has been charged, along with the woman accused of attempting to help, with attempting to bring drugs into the prison.

Keith Dubose, 26, was charged Thursday in Comanche County District Court with felony counts of conspiracy to bring drugs into a penal institution and possession of drugs by an inmate, records indicate. The possession charge is punishable by between 10 and 40 additional years behind bars due to two prior convictions.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.