A Lawton man learned you can run but you can’t hide from the law after an attempted traffic stop turned chase that crashed into a home’s backyard, followed by a foot chase that ended in handcuffs.
Now he’s looking at time behind bars after, investigators said, they found drugs and a gun.
Steven Christopher Morrison, 35, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, drug trafficking, acquiring proceeds from drug activities, and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, as well as five misdemeanor counts: narcotics possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a cancelled/suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, required position and method of turning, records indicate. The trafficking charge is punishable by up to life in prison.
Morrison, who was known to have a suspended drivers license, was seen leaving a home staked out by Lawton Police detectives shortly before 4:15 p.m. Nov. 11. Police tried to pull him over after he turned into the far lane of traffic on North Sheridan Road and then turned onto Northwest 20th Street.
Investigators said he slowed and pulled into an apartment complex at Northwest 20th Street and Hoover Avenue and was seen reaching for something in the floorboard, according to the probable cause affidavit. He then fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed.
Morrison was going too fast for a curve and crashed into the backyard of 2114 NW Bessie before getting out and taking flight on foot, the affidavit states. He was caught soon after.
Police reported finding a clear baggie containing methamphetamine and a large amount of cash, according to the affidavit. Police also found a black digital scale and a baggie containing eight Roxy M30 pills. A Glock 9mm handgun was found in the vehicle.
Just under 31 grams of meth were recovered, the affidavit states. Investigators learned the vehicle had no valid insurance. Also, Morrison had six outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Morrison has prior felony convictions from Comanche County: October 2004, robbery by force or fear; and from October 2011 for unauthorized use of a credit card, records indicate.
Held on $75,000 bond, Morrison is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. Feb. 28, 2022, for his preliminary hearing conference.