A Lawton man is being held on two $75,000 bonds for a pair of separate charges stemming a search warrant service of his home.
Daniel Wayde Dollins, 39, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was first charged with a felony count of maintaining a place for keeping/selling controlled substances as well as another felony charge of domestic abuse – assault and battery – second and subsequent, records indicate.
Dollins was arrested Tuesday after Lawton Police Special Operations section executed a search warrant of his home at 1203 SW 24th Place. Dollins and his ex-girlfriend were inside a vehicle parked in the driveway when officers arrived and a search of his person turned up 0.9 gram of methamphetamine, as well as two bags containing 0.8 gram of meth combined, a meth pipe, a syringe and digital scales were located inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
A search of the home turned up 60 grams of suspected heroin, more scales, broken meth pipes, handwritten letters referring to using and selling drugs, the affidavit states.
The domestic abuse charge stems from an interview with Dollins’ ex-girlfriend. She said that two days prior, they were in a verbal argument and when she tried to leave, he grabbed her and slammed her down onto the concrete steps outside the home. LPD Detective Troy Durham said she had several bruises on her arms and legs and a gash on her right hip area, the affidavit states.
Dollins has a prior felony conviction from January 2017 in Oklahoma County for domestic abuse by strangulation, records indicate.
A preliminary hearing conference is set for 3 p.m. March 23.