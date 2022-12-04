DUNCAN — A young new Duncan mother is in jail and her newborn daughter is to be taken into DHS custody after investigators learned she’d been exposed to methamphetamine and fentanyl in the womb.
Now, Samantha R. Fuller, 22, is looking at up to life in prison after she was charged Monday in Stephens County District Court with a felony count of child neglect, records indicate.
Duncan Police Detective Zac Mitchell was called Nov. 23 to Duncan Regional Hospital to meet with a DHS case worker regarding a woman who’d given birth. She told hospital staff she’d used meth and fentanyl in “the past few days,” the probable cause affidavit states.
The case worker said the woman, Fuller, tested positive for the drugs when the hospital did a toxicology analysis and, according to the affidavit, they were waiting to collect urine from the baby girl.
After speaking with the district attorney’s office, Mitchell stated he had the go- ahead to arrest Fuller for child neglect. Fuller had gone outside to smoke a cigarette and staff warned the detective she could be a flight risk, the affidavit states. He stated he went outside and saw her standing with another woman in the parking when a brown four-door car pulled up.
Mitchell took Fuller into custody and soon learned it was her mother in the brown car. Following a verbal argument “that de-escalated quickly,” Fuller and her mother returned to the birthing center where she was held overnight with an officer present until medically cleared, according to the affidavit.
“DHS will be taking custody of the newborn when the newborn is released from the hospital,” Mitchell stated.
Bond was set at $150,000.
Fuller returns to court at 9 a.m. Feb. 22, 2023, for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.