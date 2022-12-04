Jail
GeoStock

DUNCAN — A young new Duncan mother is in jail and her newborn daughter is to be taken into DHS custody after investigators learned she’d been exposed to methamphetamine and fentanyl in the womb.

Now, Samantha R. Fuller, 22, is looking at up to life in prison after she was charged Monday in Stephens County District Court with a felony count of child neglect, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you