ELGIN — Drugged driving is blamed by investigators for a Saturday night wreck on Interstate 44.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Eric E. Kelly, 36, of Lawton, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with internal trunk injuries.
Kelly had pulled a Mercury vehicle to the side of Interstate 44 in the eastbound lane when shortly after 6:45 p.m. he reentered the roadway without signaling and was struck from behind by a GMC Sierra driven by Michael D. Martin, coming to rest about 3 miles west of Elgin, Trooper Randall Milam reported. It’s under investigation if Kelly was wearing a seatbelt.
Martin, 19, of Porum, and his passenger were not injured. Both, the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts, the report states.
Milam reported that it appears Kelly was under the influence of unidentified illegal drugs and cited driving under the influence of drugs as the collision’s cause.