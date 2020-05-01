A Wednesday morning crash with a parked car ended with a driver in jail for allegations of driving under the influence of drugs.
Lawton Police Officer Felix Santillan reported being called around 6 a.m. to the 1700 block of Northwest Baldwin to respond to the wreck. He arrived and found one car crashed into a parked vehicle.
According to the report, Santillan made contact with the driver who was sitting inside the car after it was disabled with its air bags deployed after colliding with the parked vehicle. The driver was checked for injuries and medical staff reported he was fine and that it wasn’t a medical issue that caused the collision.
The driver was asked what happened and Santillan said he acted “confused and wasn’t sure what was going on,” the report states. He also had droopy eyelids and slurred speech. The man had a hard time answering basic questions and Santillan said there was an open Modelo beer bottle sitting inside the cup holder. The man was asked to step out of the car but needed the officer’s help to stand without falling, according to the officer.
Santillan reported the man failed his field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence. Once at the police station, the driver took a breathalyzer test and didn’t show to be under the influence of alcohol, according to the report. He consented to having his blood drawn for toxicology testing by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Following the blood draw, the driver spoke with Detective Matt Whittington who determined the man was under the influence of an unspecified dissociative anesthetic, according to Santillan.
The man was booked for driving under the influence of drugs, transporting an open beer, insurance required and registration expired, the report states.