A Lawton woman is in jail and a woman is in an Oklahoma City hospital following a Sunday wreck in Washita County investigators blame of driving while in drugs.
Jahcina Kaleinanipomai was driving a Nissan Rogue northbound on Oklahoma 54 shortly after 11:30 a.m. when she went through a t-intersection and hit a ditch at the intersection of Oklahoma 152 and overturned one time, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Aaron Hunter reported. Bryanna Keiler, 30, of Lawton, was pinned inside the vehicle for about an half hour before she was freed by Cloud Chief firefighter. Neither the driver nor passenger were wearing seatbelts.
Keiler was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in stable condition with head and internal trunk injuries, the report states.
Kaleinanipomai, 20, of Lawton, was not injured. She was taken to the Washita County jail after the trooper determined she was under the influence of drugs when she wrecked, which was determined to be the wreck’s cause.