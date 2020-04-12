CACHE — Investigators blame driving while on drugs and not wearing a seatbelt in their roles of a Saturday morning crash south of Cache that sent a 50 year old woman to a Texas hospital.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Amber M. Pyle, of Cache, was flown to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, where she was admitted in fair condition with head and internal/external trunk injuries.
Pyle was driving an Infinity G35 westbound on Lee Boulevard shortly before 4:30 a.m. when she went off the roadway to the right and struck a culvert at Crater Creek Road, Trooper Jacob Dickinson reported. The Infinity rolled an undetermined number of times before coming to rest on its top. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
Dickinson reported that Pyle was under the influence of unspecified drugs and cited it as the cause of the collision.