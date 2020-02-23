DUNCAN — Two people were hospitalized following a Friday night wreck east of Duncan blamed on a Waurika woman’s driving under the influence of drugs.
Linda J. Clark, 79, of Duncan, and Fred D. Clark, 84, of Duncan, were both admitted to Duncan Regional Hospital following the wreck, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Linda Clark was admitted in good condition with arm and internal trunk injuries, and Fred Clark was admitted in fair condition with leg and internal/external trunk injuries.
Linda Clark was driving a Volkswagen Atlas eastbound on Oklahoma 7 shortly after 7:30 p.m. when a GMC Sierra pickup driven by Charlena R. Goodman failed to yield at the stop sign at Eastland Drive and crashed into the driver’s side door, about 1 mile east of Duncan, according to Trooper Jake Mackey’s report. The Clarks’ vehicle went off the roadway and rolled an undetermined number of times before coming to rest on its top.
Goodman, 51, of Waurika, and her passenger, Jesse G. Chisum, 39, of Duncan were uninjured.
All drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.
Mackey determined that Goodman was driving under the influence of medication and she was identified as causing the collision from an improper start from drug-DUI, the report states.