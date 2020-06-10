An arrest warrant was issued for a woman accused of using drugs that made their way into her newborn baby’s bloodstream during birth in July 2018.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Jennifer Johnson, 36, for the charge of child abuse, records indicate. The crime can be punishable with up to life in prison.
According to the charge, Johnson is accused of using drugs while pregnant that were discovered following childbirth in July 2018.
Oklahoma Department of Human Services issued a report on the child’s birth that opened the investigation by Lawton police. According to the affidavit, Johnson’s doctor reported she had nine positive drug screens throughout her pregnancy and the substances included methamphetamine, amphetamines, benzodiazepenes, cannibanoids and opiates.
At the time of the child’s July 18, 2018, birth, DHS reported Johnson tested positive for cannabis, Demoral and anti-depressants; the child tested positive for cannabis and Demoral, and imperadine and cannabanoids were identified in the umbilical cord, the affidavit states. The baby girl spent 11 days in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.
Johnson’s warrant bond was set at $10,000.