A Walters man will serve 10 years in prison after entering a blind plea to drug trafficking charges.
Joshua Lynn Watts, 43, entered a blind plea of guilty to felony charges of trafficking in illegal drugs and endeavoring/conspiracy to deliver/manufacture/possession controlled dangerous substances on Feb. 22.
On Monday, Watts’ judgment and sentence was filed in the Comanche County District Court where Presiding Judge Emmit Tayloe ordered his sentence.
Watts received 10 years in prison for the trafficking charge and a 15-year sentence with five years suspended for the second felony charge, records indicate. The sentences run concurrently.
Watts was arrested in July 2019 following an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control.
According to the probable cause affidavit, during the time of his arrest, Watts was carrying a small hand bag that contained a baggie of crystal-like substance, a glass jar containing marijuana, a chamber-loaded Smith & Wesson handgun with 10 rounds of ammunition inside, digital scales and multiple other items of drug paraphernalia including syringes. The meth weighed 121 grams, including the baggie.
Watts has six prior convictions from Comanche County: May 2001, possession of sawed-off shotgun/rifle; October 2001, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction; February 2009, embezzlement and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction; and October 2017, felony eluding and unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, records indicate.