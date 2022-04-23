One man is free on bond and a woman remains behind bars following a Wednesday police raid on a Lawton home.
Lottie Catlyn White, 32, of Lawton, and Phillip Shaw, 46, of Lawton, each made initial appearances Friday in Comanche County District Court.
White was charged with felony counts of unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. Due to prior convictions, the intent to distribute count is punishable by up to 21 years in prison.
Shaw was charged with a felony count of maintaining a place for keeping/selling controlled substances, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. The felony is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBN) and Lawton police executed a search warrant Wednesday at the couple’s home, 5708 NW Ash, and during the search, meth was found, the probable cause affidavit states.
While speaking with investigators, White asked an agent to get her cigarettes from her purse. Investigators found $6,371 in cash and two baggies containing a total of 8.8 grams of meth, the affidavit states. Also found was a magazine-loaded Ruger LCP .380-caliber pistol and two sets of digital scales with meth residue. Agents also reported discovering a ledger containing names, amounts and balances.
In White’s bedroom, more paraphernalia was found as well as a box for the handgun, and a partial box of .380 ammunition. Another ledger with names, accounts and balances was found in her closet, according to the affidavit.
While speaking with Shaw, agents learned he’d been aware meth was kept at the house. A search of his bedroom led to the discovery of more paraphernalia with meth residue, the affidavit states.
White has prior felony convictions from Comanche County: June 2014, grand larceny; October 2017, conspiracy to commit uttering a forged instrument; and January 2020, unauthorized use of a. motor vehicle, records indicate.
White is being held on $50,000 bond and Shaw is free on $10,000 bond. Records indicate they each return to court at 3 p.m. July 25 for their preliminary hearing conferences.