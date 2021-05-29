A man suffering a foot-long knife wound to his left buttock told medical personnel he’d been injured while being robbed of $4,000 worth of methamphetamine, according to police.
Lawton Police Officer Joshua Murrow reported being called shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday to Comanche County Memorial Hospital on the report of a stabbing victim. Nursing staff said a man had a 12-inch long superficial cut to his left buttock, according to the report.
Murrow said he spoke with the man who told him he’d been wounded at an unknown apartment at Raintree Apartments, 1401 SW B. When asked who cut him, the man said he “forgot who he is,” the report states. He said the incident was over “something stupid.”
Later, he told medical staff he’d been wounded in a “drug deal gone bad” and he’d been robbed of “$4,000 worth of methamphetamine,” the report states. He said he knew the attacker and he “would get even.”
The man declined to file charges against his attacker.