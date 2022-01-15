Drug charges were added, along with extra $100,000 bonds, for a man and woman accused of leading police on a pursuit and shootout Monday afternoon.
Larry Starr Hardison, 33, of Lawton, and Brandi Crosby, 28, made appearances Friday in Comanche County District Court where they were each charged with a felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, as well as four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
An arrest warrant also was issued for their passenger during Monday’s escapades, Robert L. Doak III, 25, for the same charges. He is slated to make his initial appearance once he is released from medical care for injuries sustained during the pursuit.
Crosby was seen driving a Chevrolet Impala with Missouri tags while Hardison is accused of shooting at police after speeding away from a traffic stop attempt near Interstate 44 and Lee Boulevard, according to the probable cause affidavit. Lawton Police Officer John Bordelon was among the officers leading the pursuit.
The pursuit wove in and out of traffic as it went northbound in the interstate. The Impala took things westbound on Oklahoma 49 before turning back north on Oklahoma 58. This is when Hardison is accused of shooting from the car. One bullet struck the officer in the lapel microphone, and another wounded his face, the affidavit states.
Bordelon received medical treatment and was released in stable condition that evening.
With speeds topping the century mark, the chase made its way into Caddo County before Crosby turned east onto Oklahoma 19 and, eventually, back into Comanche County, according to the affidavit. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the trio took a Dodge Trailblazer from the 15500 block of Comanche/Caddo County Line Road and ended up crashing into a tree at Lake Ellsworth.
The three then fled a short distance before Doak was found hiding in the tree line. Hardison and Crosby were apprehended as well.
Due to the officer-involved shooting, the investigation into the incident is being helmed by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
After obtaining a search warrant, agents discovered several digital scales with white residue, several used glass pipes, multiple baggies containing a total of 16.15 grams of methamphetamine, multiple baggies containing a total of 23.38 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms), a bag with 1.83 grams of marijuana, and several assorted pills, the affidavit states.
Hardison is already in custody on $1 million bond after he made his initial appearance Wednesday morning in Comanche County District Court, where he was charged with felony counts of shooting with intent to kill, use of a vehicle to discharge a weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. He faces up to life in prison due to his prior convictions.
Hardison has prior felony convictions from Craig County from February 2016 for first-degree robbery and from Mayes County in May 2017 for possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.
Crosby already is in jail on $500,000 bond for charges of felony counts of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, accessory to a felony and for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. She faces up to 10 years in prison per count.
Crosby has a prior felony conviction from Delaware County from September 2015 for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Hardison and Crosby each returns to court at 3 p.m. April 4 for all of their charges, records indicate.