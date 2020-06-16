The Lawton area was selected as a Virtual Summer STEM camp location for free Science, Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) camps from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from July 13-15.
The camps, funded by the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services, will be “online and doing fine” this summer in seven locations around the state.
DRS has partnered with Rick and Sherri DeDennaux from Tech-Now, Inc.to offer STEM camps in seven locations.
“We had to reorganize fast when COVID-19 threatened our STEM camp plans,” DRS Transition Coordinator Renee Sansom said. “We hope to be back in the classroom next year, but online training makes sure our students still have fun and expand their technology skills this summer.”
Students, ages 14-18, with physical, mental or cognitive disabilities will use computers and related technologies to design and build multiple gravity race cars, T-shirts, full-color patches and several more creative projects.
“Our students develop skills in engineering, technology, teamwork, photography, and design and product development that will last a lifetime,” Rick DeRennaux said.
The Transition School-to-Work Program provides vocational rehabilitation services to prepare students with disabilities for employment and life after high school. Services may include career counseling, vocational evaluation, work adjustment training, on-the-job training, work study, and job development and placement. Virtual Summer STEM training is just one of the many programs DRS offers in partnership with other agencies, public school systems and community organizations.
Tech-Now is a technology-focused program that targets students with disabilities transitioning from high school to postsecondary education or employment. The program is committed to changing the way students with disabilities develop and apply technology skills and prepare for the transition to adult life in the 21st century workplace.
For more information and registration, visithttps://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BBYLLV2.
For more information about STEM camp, contact Renee Sansom at 405-212-7789 or rsansom@okdrs.gov, or visit DRS Transition on the web at http://www.okdrs.gov/students/transition.