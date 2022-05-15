Student loan forgiveness could ease the financial burdens of tens of millions of borrowers struggling with the weight of student loan debt.
Borrowers like Leah Chaffins, an assistant professor of English at Cameron University, say relief is not enough — the system needs to be reformed.
When Chaffins graduated with her bachelor’s degree in 2012, she owned around $10,000 in student loan debt. When she finished her master’s degree in 2014, her debt had ballooned to over $74,000.
Chaffins is on an income-based repayment plan for her debt and pays around $279 a month. She has been making payments for about eight years.
Despite making regular, on-time payments, Chaffins’s debt is now nearing the $100,000 mark.
“I do not think there is any hope for me,” Chaffins said. “I only hope to help those coming up, the emerging adults.”
Chaffins believes that the federal government should “catch up with other first world countries” by providing free post-high school education to citizens who are interested — and not just on the university level.
“I mean, think about it, for our society to function we require all kinds of workers. We need doctors and plumbers, janitors and lawyers, food service workers, teachers, cops, road crews, farmers — we need all sorts of workers. This means the education needs to be both university and vocational,” Chaffins said.
President Joe Biden has signaled his willingness to take action to relieve student loan debt, which could include the cancelation of thousands of dollars in debt for some borrowers.
Biden was not as open to the idea of student debt cancelation as some of his opponents in the Democratic primary, including senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who have advocated for the cancelation of all outstanding student loan debt.
Biden’s openness could be a signal that he is willing to compromise with members of his own party on the issue.
The total of all U.S. student loan debt is roughly $1.75 trillion, according to Federal Student Loan Portfolio. While there is a moratorium on repayments until August, it is unclear whether Biden plans to continue to extend the moratorium, which was originally put into place under former President Trump during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Cameron University, Financial Assistance Services Director Caryn Pacheco said the school sees student loans as a last resort, pushing students toward other forms of aid first and foremost.
“There are Pell Grants, which are grants from the federal government that students do not have to pay back. There is the Oklahoma Tuition Aid Grant, which is also free money. All of these grants are the first things we look at when we look to package student aid. Then there are of course scholarship opportunities as well,” Pacheco said.
At Cameron, the financial aid office runs student information through a program each day to see if the student meets the specifications for any of the university’s offered scholarships. When a student does meet the specifications, the office enters them into the running for the scholarship.
“That way when we’re getting ready to award a scholarship, we can just look at all of the available candidates that meet the minimum requirements,” Pacheco said.
Another non-loan option available to many students at the university comes from tribal affiliation. Incoming freshmen with tribal affiliations should consult their tribe about potential scholarships, Pacheco said.
While university’s have not yet been briefed on any potential loan forgiveness that might be coming from the federal government, Pacheco said for the most part such an action wouldn’t affect the university much.
“At one time there was some talk that universities could owe back half of forgiven loans,” Pacheco said. “I’m not hearing that language right now, though some universities over the last few years have been concerned about it.”
Most often when a university has had to pay back portions of a forgiven loan, it has come out of some fault made by the university itself, something Pacheco said she wasn’t worried about for Cameron.
“We’re in good standing,” she said.
Elizabeth Tilghman was born and raised in Lawton. She completed her bachelor’s degree at Cameron as a non-traditional student in 2014 after she was laid off from her job at Lawton Public Schools.
“Many people told me just to finish a degree to help open doors for opportunities for employment. I was pretty excited to complete a degree as an older adult. Of course, by the time I enrolled, I had some people say that you need a master’s to get anywhere,” Tilghman said.
She graduated with a degree in fine art and psychology in the hopes of becoming an art therapist. But she struggled to find work in Lawton and recently moved to Oklahoma City in search of higher wages.
“The work I was finding in Lawton was part time or contract, or temporary. The pay was usually $8.50 to $10 an hour,” Tilghman said.
Tilghman has been on the income-based repayment plan since she graduated. She owes around $50,000 in student loan debt.
“I haven’t been following the news lately and didn’t know there was a reform being discussed. However, I do realize the pandemic put a lot of financial problems on many people, and people lost jobs and homes,” Tilghman said. “I don’t see why they can’t come up with different options based on different circumstances.”
Heather Levy is a disability examiner and crime novelist. She took out student loans to offset what her scholarships didn’t cover during her undergraduate classes.
“Even with working over 40 hours per week and taking an average of 18 hours per semester, I owed $30,000 at graduation,” Levy said. “That amount has doubled since then with the interest.”
Levy owes more interest on her student loans than she does on her mortgage. She does not qualify for income-based repayments because, on paper, she and her spouse (who has student loan debt as well) make too much money.
“We try not to laugh-cry too much about the absurdity of that assumption. Monthly payments, when they are unpaused from the pandemic, are about $2,000 per month,” Levy said.
When combined with the amount her spouse owes, Levy said the total student loan debt for her household is around $160,000.
“At this point, I have no hope of having any student loan debt forgiven. Like my mom who died with student loan debt at age 72, I expect to die in student loan debt. My hope is that my kids won’t be in this horrible cycle of debt to get a good education. That will likely mean we’ll push them to attend college in another country where education is cheap or free,” Levy said.
Student loan reform needs to begin at preventing student loan debt in the first place, Levy said.
“We need free or low-cost undergrad schooling for those not going into trade schools, and the interest rate should be minimal if anything. Our government should be investing in people, and student debt is the antithesis to this,” Levy said. “To the older folks telling my generation and those after me to suck it up and pay what we owe, I’d kindly ask them to compare their college tuition fees to what they are now. I think they’d be shocked.”