Lawton police announced a recovery of a man who drowned at Lake Ellsworth Sunday night.
The body of Antonio Robinson, 35, was recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from Lawton police.
Lawton police announced a recovery of a man who drowned at Lake Ellsworth Sunday night.
The body of Antonio Robinson, 35, was recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from Lawton police.
Robinson had been missing in the waters of Lake Ellsworth since going underwater while kayaking. Robinson’s kayaking partner attempted to right the kayak and retrieve Robinson however he was not seen once the kayak was turned back over.
The woman yelled for help and people on the bank heard her and took their boat out to assist, according to police. A couple of people dove into the water to assist.
The Lawton police lake patrol and dive team as well as Lawton fire water rescue searched for Robinson Sunday night, all day and into the night Monday and Tuesday morning before recovering his body. Sonar equipment was also used in the search of the bottom of the lake.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.