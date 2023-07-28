When it sounds like a bunch of wasps swarming around, but instead, it’s only a bunch of middle school kids steering unmanned aerial vehicles, then you know it’s drone camp.

Hosted by Lawton Public Schools (LPS) last week at the Life Ready Center, 702 NW Homestead Dr, the camp was designed to teach the 50 middle school students who signed up about drones, coding, 3D printing, other tech, and especially to think and act independently.

