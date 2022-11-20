Inside the hollowed out and dimly lit former Dillard’s store at Central Plaza on Saturday, the drone heard inside was creating a buzz.
The four small propellers whizzed as the small aircraft raced and looped around a track bounded by black netting. The brightest lights shone purple and pink to illuminate the path the first person view (FPV) drones would take in competition of the Lawton FPV Invitational Whoop Race inside what is now the FISTA II location.
The competition was Lawton’s first featuring professional pilots from the Drone Racing MultiGP racing league. Of the dozen entered to fly, Matt Steinbruner, of Lawton, had taken his shot at the three-round competition as an “aspiring pro.”
“I didn’t make it too far,” he said. “But it’s still fun to be out here.”
Steinbruner said his interest in drones and remote control cars kicked in about three years ago while seeking a new hobby. He started with already assembled gear and began building. The bug bit.
“Now, I want to build bigger things, better things, faster things,” he said.
In his fourth year as, first, a drone fanatic and now professional racer, Alex Cunningham, of Edmond, was fine-tuning his drone after being knocked out of the competition in the third round.
“That’s it,” he said. “It went all right. … I’m racing for fun.”
Drone racing is just another part of Cunningham’s interest in the core elements of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning that’s the core to Saturday’s competition. He went from learning about the drones on YouTube to sharing what he knows via the site. It’s a natural evolution, he said.
“I’ve just always been into technology,” he said. ”FPV is right up my alley.”
This is the type of spark event coordinator and leader of the Lawton FPV chapter Seth Cumming hopes catches fire. The local chapter has 12 new people to it, he said.
“They join to learn more about it,” he said.
Following the day’s competition offered a perfect starting point for what Cumming believes will continue to grow.
“I think the racers enjoyed it a lot,” he said. “We’re definitely looking to grow with our hometown personnel.”
Teira Cole from the FISTA Innovation Park said the day’s events went smoothly. A public turnout to see what it was about was good. Gears are already turning for the next installment.
“Oh, absolutely, we’ll do it again,” she said. “It won’t be in a year, it will be sooner, but we’ll do it again.”
Cumming said Saturday was the planting of a seed, so to speak.
“We’re trying to grow it,” he said.
Outside of FISTA II in the Central Plaza center court, a team from the Oklahoma States University Unmanned Systems Research Institute greeted and worked with youngsters whose interests were piqued by the assorted drones and other forms of engineering and aeronautics.
Nehemiah Laumar and Adem Palmer stood transfixed as Brandy Mays from OSU helped affix weights to the front of their balsa wood airplanes with glue. When they sent the planes into initial flights from their hands, they had a greater understanding of weight and ballast’s effects on the vessels’ flights.
While Jake Herbert gazed at the large-scale Kevlar drones at another table, his father Ricky said it would be interesting to see what one of those capable of traveling 150 mph can do. Just because their first drone didn’t make it doesn’t mean the dream is over.
“We had one and it broke,” he said. “We may have to get another one.”