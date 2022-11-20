Inside the hollowed out and dimly lit former Dillard’s store at Central Plaza on Saturday, the drone heard inside was creating a buzz.

The four small propellers whizzed as the small aircraft raced and looped around a track bounded by black netting. The brightest lights shone purple and pink to illuminate the path the first person view (FPV) drones would take in competition of the Lawton FPV Invitational Whoop Race inside what is now the FISTA II location.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

