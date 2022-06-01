Drone technology certainly has a military and commercial application, but it also can act as a lure for youths as they move closer to the time to decide on careers.
Stan Green, director of special operations support with Berry Aviation, said all three components are important to his company, one of the military defense contractors that already has a presence in Lawton’s FISTA. Berry Aviation is negotiating to be one of the first tenants to move into formal work space when renovations are completed this fall in the former Sears store.
Berry Aviation has been a partner to the U.S. government, the Department of Defense and non non-defense agencies for more than 30 years, and also has a background in on-demand cargo and other commercial applications. Green said his company is a strong believer in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) education opportunities for youths, something FISTA Director James Taylor said officials have been passionate about supporting since the FISTA Development Trust Authority was created in early 2021.
FISTA officials have said repeatedly a STEM lab, linked to those actually working at the military defense contractor site, would be a component of the first FISTA work space, and Green said Berry Aviation looks forward to participating in that program. Green, the father of two sons, said he knows first-hand how important such opportunities can be for youths who aren’t quite sure yet what they will do with their lives or where they will live as working adults.
As a Marine who left the military after a severe wound ended his active duty career, Green said he also knows the importance of drone technology in military battlefield applications, from delivering supplies to, potentially one day, being able to airlift wounded personnel out of a battle area. The military, like civilian companies, has begun exploring those almost-unlimited possibilities for drone technology, which is why FISTA is interested, Taylor said.
Green said civilian companies already are exploring unmanned aircraft technologies, noting, for example, the potential to use drones to handle cargo deliveries.
Oklahoma is interested because the military and its defense contractors are interested, and Berry Aviation is looking at the issue from both its military and civilian sides. Green said that is why the firm is interested in the FISTA and is negotiating for work space when it becomes available in November.
“We’ve already outgrown the Stillwater location,” Green said, explaining the Stillwater office has expanded to 10 people who need more room. FISTA is an attractive option because of what it can offer and because of its proximity to Fort Sill, which will become the home of the Joint Counter UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) Schoolhouse that is transferring from Yuma, Arizona.
Green said the work site reflects the importance of cooperation among those involved in the FISTA: Military defense contractor tenants, military entities they are involved with, and higher education entities such as the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University. While discussions today are on the development and design side, Taylor and Green said future projects could include manufacturing, something Green predicts will entice more tenants as contractors come to Lawton to work with each other.
“It will expose others to what is available here,” he said.
Berry Aviation already is working with the Joint Counter Schoolhouse on development of a prototype (the company actually is working on two prototypes) that are nearing the testing phase.
And, the work that will be done by FISTA tenants has another selling point.
“It keeps their kids in Oklahoma. It keeps graduating engineers,” Green said, of potential jobs that will keep young working professionals in southwest Oklahoma.
That’s why educators and others are excited about providing hands-on learning to STEM students through a cooperative venture involving local school districts, institutions of higher education, and engineers and others actually involved with technology. The STEM component is important enough that it won a $250,000 grant from McMahon Foundation to set up the lab, Taylor said.
Green said training isn’t limited to the community’s youngest students.
“Gen. (Mark) Milley (chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff) has said every soldier should have a base knowledge to operate a drone,” Green said. “That training is here at Fort Sill.”