When talking about an event next week intended to shine a light on the FISTA Innovation Park, you can understand why Executive Director James Taylor and Seth Cumming will drone on and on.
They’re talking about the rapidly approaching future for Lawton-Fort Sill. And it’s being introduced next Saturday through professional drone races at the old Dillard’s store in Central Plaza, 200 SW C. On this day, it will take shape as FISTA II.
“This is just the beginning,” Taylor said. “This is a piece of technology that’s emerging in ways we never thought of years ago.”
The Lawton FPV (first person view) Invitational Drone Races are slated to kick off at 9:30 a.m. with the final race expected to be between 1:30 and 2 p.m., Cumming said. The event is free to watch, and all ages are invited.
Along with races, there will also be STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities at the plaza’s center court hosted by the Oklahoma State University Unmanned Systems Research Institute. It ties in with FISTA’s “STEM-ulating” purpose as well as helps promote the next generation of innovators.
Taylor said that along with establishing a STEM lab and small business incubator at the FISTA facilities, it’s also expanding reach into Lawton Public Schools, Great Plains Tech Center, Cameron University and further to make it happen. But on Saturday, he’s hoping those sparks will ignite at the innovation park.
“We’ll be able to bring the community into this event,” he said. “Tying that in is really what FISTA is all about. We’re creating an ecosystem.”
Taylor said that connection to the community goes back to Fort Sill. But it’s expanding into almost every other facet of life, from defense-related, medical and economic means by which commerce moves forward, he said.
“The question is, ‘How do we prepare young minds to adapt to future technology … to drones?’” he said. “FISTA is very much about high-tech, high-tech jobs, the future.”
Noting that Fort Sill has militarily been connected to heavy artillery, basic combat training and tech training before Army units are deployed, Taylor said the future is arriving fast at the Army post. In October 2023, the Joint-Services Counter-Drone Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) school house will be in full operating capability, he said.
“This is massive, it is,” he said. “That’s going to bring the ‘dronesphere’ here to a much higher level.”
Cummings understands what this means. Originally from North Carolina, he served as an Air Defense Artillery Officer in the Army. His civilian mission now is entirely different as he’s worked in film, consulting and marketing work in Oklahoma.
“I was trained to shoot down drones,” he said. “Now, I fly drones.”
Cumming called Saturday’s racing event a great opportunity to open a window for the public to understand the different ecosystems in the “droneosphere.”
“It give us an opportunity for outreach and an introduction to the populace of Lawton,” he said.
Cumming said drones will become a comfortable part of the next generations’ world as they grow and develop. Drones have already become a part of home deliveries. New implementation of the technology becomes a part of daily life rapidly, he said.
“I almost want to call them the new cell phone technology,” he said. “There’s been a new adaptation almost every week.”
Drones will change the way we see and operate in the world around us, Cumming said. For people seeing Saturday’s races first hand, Cumming believes it will be the first step to embracing and stepping into the future presently.
“This will change the way we see things and operate … there’s so many facets, it’s going to mold and change,” he said. “People will see you can do this in your own backyard and it just grows from there.”
The opportunity to see professional racers expertly handling the small flying machines is hoped to serve as inspiration, Cumming said. Anyone can become a professional racer. The first step is attending the races, he said. Then you get the equipment. Finally, you practice.
“As long as you have the equipment and sign up for the race, you can become a pro,” he said. “It’s just like NASCAR where you’ve got different levels of ‘skillmanship,’ so to speak.”
Saturday’s races are capped to 12 pilots from Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas listed in the bracket. Cumming said future racers can try their skills at the STEM area outside FISTA II. It helps offer all ages an opportunity to learn.
Cumming said drone technology training in the state, along with the innovations that continue, makes Oklahoma as a whole “a strategic sandbox.” You want to utilize the potential resources of Oklahomans who live here to make a difference as the future grows closer to now.
“The younger generation is the key,” he said. “They’re going to drive this new technology into the future.”
