When talking about an event next week intended to shine a light on the FISTA Innovation Park, you can understand why Executive Director James Taylor and Seth Cumming will drone on and on.

They’re talking about the rapidly approaching future for Lawton-Fort Sill. And it’s being introduced next Saturday through professional drone races at the old Dillard’s store in Central Plaza, 200 SW C. On this day, it will take shape as FISTA II.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

