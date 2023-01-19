Testimony of a teen driver who thought he was going to a fight that turned into a deadly gunfight was spotlighted Wednesday in Comanche County District Judge Jay Walker’s courtroom.
Jaylin Magers, 19, testified in the trial of Frank Alexander Cooper III, 37, for charges of first-degree murder, deliberate intent, use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. He faces life or life without parole if convicted.
Cooper is accused of firing the fatal bullet that struck Lavonte Lawler, 28, in the mouth, killing him April 17, 2021, in the parking lot of Garrett’s Landings Apartment, 1321 SW 27th. Another man, Rafael Joyner, was injured.
Magers said his friend, Jakievion D. Johnson and Cooper, whom he met at that time, had come to his girlfriend’s apartment. He said he offered to drive the men around in his girlfriend’s silver/gray SUV. While out, Cooper directed the teen to drive about 2 miles to Garrett’s Landing Apartments.
The soft-spoken teen said he thought he was taking the men to fight with some unknown people. Magers said he was “OK” with that. Witnesses testified earlier that Johnson and Lawler had prior confrontations, including that morning.
After pulling into the apartment parking lot, Magers said two men and two women approached the SUV and he reached for the door to get out and fight. He told Lawton Police Detective Marcus Rucker he’d seen one of the men handing a black handgun tucked in his waistband.
Before the door could open, Magers said he heard gun shots ring out and he ducked his head. He didn’t have a gun and said he didn’t know anyone else did in the car. Investigators said Lawler, seated in front, and Cooper in back, rolled down the windows and opened fire.
Magers doesn’t know who opened fire. He said when it stopped, he pulled out and left.
“From there, everything went black, it happened kind of quick,” he said. “I was kind of like in shock.”
Coopers directed Magers to let him out on Lawton’s north side and Lawler was dropped off at a girl’s apartment on the east side. Magers returned home. It was in the next day or two, he said, when he learned someone died.
When asked why he didn’t call police, Magers said he was “scared for myself.” Then 17 years old, he was later charged in connection with the case but believes it is closed now.
District Attorney Kyle Cabelka asked Magers if he knew Cooper and Lawler were carrying guns.
Body camera video of Lawton Police Officer William Torres was entered into evidence while he was on the witness stand. His arrival showed a chaotic scene with a growing number of people.
Lawler was sprawled on his back in the apartment parking lot. One witness handed the officer a handgun she said had been underneath Lawler’s body.
Detective Louis Alvarez served as the technical crime scene investigator. He testified he found a 9mm shell casing and a .40-caliber shell casing at the scene. Along with taking the gun Torres collected, a Glock 9mm, into evidence, the detective also found another handgun underneath a Chevrolet Camaro parked at the apartments. Both guns, he testified, were chamber and magazine loaded.
Investigators from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are expected to testify when the trial resumes today.
Johnson, who is listed as a state’s witness in Cooper’s trial, is slated to face a felony count of accessory to first-degree murder during the May/June trial docket for this case. The crime is punishable by between 5 and 25 years in prison.