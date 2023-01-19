Garrett's Landings homicide

Lawton Police Detective Louis Alvarez gets on his hands and knees to search for shell casings and other evidence at the fatal shooting at Garrett’s Landings Apartments, 1321 SW 27th, that killed Lavonte Lawler on April 17, 2021.

 Scott Rains/staff

Testimony of a teen driver who thought he was going to a fight that turned into a deadly gunfight was spotlighted Wednesday in Comanche County District Judge Jay Walker’s courtroom.

Jaylin Magers, 19, testified in the trial of Frank Alexander Cooper III, 37, for charges of first-degree murder, deliberate intent, use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. He faces life or life without parole if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

