WALTERS — A Cotton County man died from his injuries almost a week after a single-vehicle wreck south of Walters.
Robert Piatt, 78, of Walters, died Jan. 15, at OU Medical in Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He was hospitalized following the Jan. 9 wreck about 3 miles south of Walters.
Piatt, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, had been driving a Dodge pickup southbound on Oklahoma 5 shortly before 11:30 a.m. when he went off the roadway to the right, struck an embankment and came to rest upright, according to Trooper Darin Carman’s report.
At first refusing medical treatment at the scene, Piatt was later taken by a personal vehicle to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was then flown to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in serious condition with internal trunk injuries.
The driver’s condition and cause of the wreck remain under investigation.
Piatt was laid to rest Jan. 19 at the Walters Cemetery.