TEMPLE — The driver in an Oct. 23 motorcycle wreck in Cotton County died Sunday from his injuries.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Hugh N. Bullard, 48, of Carter, died at United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas. He’d been flown to the hospital immediately after the wreck and admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg and internal/external trunk injuries.
Bullard was driving an Indian motorcycle on Oklahoma 5A when he failed to negotiate a left-hand turn shortly before 4:45 p.m. Trooper Dalas Anderson reported the bike went off the roadway to the right and rolled twice before coming to rest in a ditch about 2 miles west of Temple.
Bullard was not wearing helmet. He was thrown about 41 feet from the wreck, according to the report.