The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has reported the identity of a Georgia man killed Saturday morning following a high-speed police pursuit.
D’Monte L. Harris, 21, of Kathleen, Ga., was identified as the driver killed in the crash. He was killed shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday after fleeing an attempted traffic stop for reckless driving.
Lawton Police Officer Hunter Phillips reported being on patrol near Northwest 36th Street and Ferris Avenue when a gray Chevrolet Camaro with Georgia tags was seen driving at a high rate of speed on 36th Street before turning off its lights near Ferris.
Phillips hit his lights and attempted a traffic stop but the Camaro continued through the neighborhoods until turning eastbound on West Gore Boulevard. When the Camaro turned south on South Sheridan Road, other officers dropped into the pursuit, according to the report.
The car continued south and pursuing officers saw a bright flash of light and some type of explosion as it approached Southwest Jefferson Avenue. Phillips saw the Camaro wrecked out in a gravel parking lot and the driver was found dead after the car made numerous rolls, the report states.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol took over the investigation.
Trooper Jacob Dickinson reported Harris lost control of the car and went off the roadway to the left, struck a curb and a mailbox. The car continued southbound, crossed Jefferson Avenue, and then struck an embankment.
As the car began to overturn, it struck a fence, an unoccupied van and finally a trailer. It continued rolling over an undetermined number of times before coming to rest on its roof, the report states.