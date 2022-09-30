Lights
Comstock

RANDLETT — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the name of the driver killed during a Sept. 9 wreck in Cotton County.

Crystal M. Martinez, 39, of Byers, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck around 4½ miles southwest of Randlett. Her body was taken to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

