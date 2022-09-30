RANDLETT — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the name of the driver killed during a Sept. 9 wreck in Cotton County.
Crystal M. Martinez, 39, of Byers, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck around 4½ miles southwest of Randlett. Her body was taken to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.
Martinez’s name was released Thursday after next of kin were notified, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Martinez was driving a Ford Fusion at 4:46 p.m. Sept. 9 when she and a Dodge Ram pickup driven by Michael C. Marlow collided at the intersection of Oklahoma 36 and Cotton County Road East 1990, Trooper Robert Baca reported.
Marlow, 41, of Wichita Falls, Texas, was first taken to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls before being flown to John Peter Smith Health Center in Arlington, Texas. He was admitted in critical condition with head and internal trunk injuries, the report states. An update of his condition has not been released.
The accident remains under investigation.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.