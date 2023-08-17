The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the Duncan man killed in a Monday night wreck 6 miles east of Lawton.
Blane E. Gentry, 58, died a little over an hour after the wreck from his injuries.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the Duncan man killed in a Monday night wreck 6 miles east of Lawton.
Blane E. Gentry, 58, died a little over an hour after the wreck from his injuries.
Gentry was driving a GMC 1500 when it and a Freightliner driven by Bryan E. Stewart collided shortly after 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Oklahoma 65 and East Lee Boulevard/Oklahoma 7, according to Trooper Spencer Sperling.
Stewart, 59, of Clarksville, Tenn., was not injured.
The condition of both drivers and cause of the wreck remain under investigation.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.