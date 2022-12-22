More information has been released from the investigation into the Dec. 14 motorcycle wreck on Cache Road that killed a Lawton teen.
Lawton police continue to ask witnesses to help with the investigation.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 4:07 am
William Heverling III, 17, was killed when his motorcycle collided into the rear of a pickup in the 6300 block of Cache Road. The teen driver was thrown from his motorcycle.
According to an update from the Lawton Police Department, Heverling was wearing a helmet and other safety equipment at the time of the wreck.
Police and first responders were called around 7 p.m. Dec. 14 to the collision. Heverling was found injured in the eastbound lane in front of the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 6310 Cache Road, and was treated at the scene, according to police. Heverling later died.
The driver in the other vehicle has been identified by LPD as Mary Yildirim, who was not injured.
The wreck continues being investigated by the LPD Traffic Division.
LPD asks if you have any information about this collision or witnessed this incident contact the department’s Traffic Division, 580-581-3270.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.