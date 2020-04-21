Police arrested a woman Saturday morning after she admitted to drinking, taking medication and was behind the wheel when her Jaguar into a parked car.
Officers were called shortly before noon to a home in the 2100 block of Southwest 56th Street on the report of a vehicle collision. They found a black Jaguar backed into the rear end of a Buick SUV parked in front of a home. Firefighters were assisting the woman driving the Jaguar.
The owner of the Buick said he’d been inside his home when he heard a crash. He walked outside and saw the Jaguar backed into his SUV and said he went to the Jaguar’s driver’s door to see her passed out inside, the report states. That’s when he called police. He didn’t see the actual collision.
Firefighters checked the woman’s blood sugar and noted that it was normal. According to the report, when asked if she’d taken any medication, the woman said she took a Xanax earlier.
An ambulance arrived and checked on the woman. She told an EMT “she’d drank a six pack of beer earlier in the day,” the report states. An officer reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol from the woman along with other signs like slurred speech and droopy eyes.
The woman’s sister arrived and told police her sister had been arrested for a DUI a week or so prior. The driver had a temporary driving permit that was issued April 11, the report states. During the breathalyzer, an officer reported the woman blew a 0.22 blood alcohol content. A felony DUI is at 0.08.
The woman agreed to take the field sobriety test but was uneasy on her feet and was unable to keep her head up and eyes open, the report states. She was arrested for actual physical control and careless driving.