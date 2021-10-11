VELMA — A man died Sunday from injuries suffered the day before in a single-vehicle wreck in Stephens County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Dustin E. Davies, 24, of Bethany, was flown to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg and internal/external trunk injuries. He died shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Davies was driving a Ford Expedition southbound on a Stephens County Roadway after 6 p.m. Saturday when he failed to stop at a stop sign crossing over Old Oklahoma 7, about 4 miles west of Velma, Trooper Sheldon Glass reported. The SUV struck an embankment and then a fence post before rolling an unknown number of times and coming to a rest on its driver’s side.
Glass reported Davies was partially ejected in the crash and pinned under the vehicle. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
April G. Hughes, 27, of Duncan, and Destini R. Samples, 23, of Midwest City, were passengers in the SUV. Both were flown to Duncan Regional Hospital where each was treated and released. Glass reported they were wearing seat belts.
Davies’ condition at the time of the wreck remains under investigation.