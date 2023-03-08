ELGIN — A Duncan man is in critical condition following a Sunday afternoon motorcycle wreck in Comanche County.
Ronnie J. Hill, 40, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in critical condition with head injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Hill was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Northeast Trail Road shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday when he went off the roadway to the right, rolling and flipping an unknown number of times about 4 miles south of Elgin, Trooper John Toombs reported. He was not wearing a helmet.
The cause of the wreck remains unknown, according to the report.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.