Charges were amended Wednesday on a case of a 75-year-old Lawton man accused of killing a pedestrian in October 2018 while driving impaired on alcohol and opiates to include leaving the scene of a fatality accident.
Blas Medrano-Ceniceros, a.k.a. Blas Seniseros-Medrano, made his initial appearance in August 2019 in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of first-degree manslaughter after former felony conviction, court records indicate. He faces no less than four years in prison if convicted on that count.
The new felony charge of leaving the scene of a fatality accident was added by the District Attorney’s office. It is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The charges stem from a wreck at the intersection of Southwest 9th Street and Lee Boulevard shortly before 8 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2018. Police found a pedestrian, Dewayne Lewis, dead and Medrano-Cisneros near the scene. Medrano-Ceniceros was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for examination.
A witness told police he’d behind Medrano-Ceniceros’ truck when he saw it run over an object in the roadway and realized it was a body when it came out from underneath the truck, according to the probable cause affidavit. He said the truck failed to slow down and left the scene when he called 911 and followed the driver. When officers stopped the truck, the witness identified it as the one that hit Lewis.
Medrano-Ceniceros told police he’d been leaving a Lawton business at Southwest 9th and Lee Boulevard and was driving east on Lee as his route to go to Geronimo, the affidavit states. He never mentioned the collision.
Medrano-Ceniceros showed five of eight clues he was impaired during the walk and turn portion of the field sobriety test, according to investigators. His blood was drawn and results showed he had a 0.02 blood content — 0.06 is the threshold for a misdemeanor count of driving while impaired, and 0.08 is the threshold for a felony driving under the influence count.
Medrano-Ceniceros’ blood also tested positive for opiates: lidocain, morphine, codeine and hydrocodone, the affidavit states.
Medrano-Ceniceros has a March 2018 conviction in Comanche County for violation of protective order.
A $100,000 bond has kept Medrano-Ceniceros in jail custody since August 2019, records indicate.