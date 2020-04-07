The Comanche County Health Department has partnered with Comanche County Memorial Hospital and the City of Lawton to offer COVID-19 testing at the Comanche County Fairgrounds through Thursday.
After previously having a drive-thru test site at the corner of 38th Street and Gore Blvd., the health department set up at the Great Plains Coliseum on Monday, and will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and the next two days.
Debra Johnson of the Comanche County Health Department said guests are only eligible to be tested if they are Oklahoma residents 16 years of age or older. To be tested, a person must be exhibiting any or all coronavirus symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever) or have come into contact with someone who has already tested positive for the virus. The health department is also administering screenings on the fairgrounds to see if they are able to be tested.
On Monday alone, the health department tested at least 35 people, and screened two more, Johnson said. She said it was far more crowded and busy last week at the Gore location, and that the fairgrounds location will only run through Thursday because she believes the health department can handle things after that.
As for the unpredictable nature of the past few weeks, Johnson said the department has prepped for similar situations in training clinics throughout the year.
“It keeps us on our toes,” Johnson said. “It is changing daily, sometimes more often than that.”