Thursday marked Lawton’s first open step in testing residents who think they may be suffering from the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Within the first half hour of opening Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s drive-thru testing/screening clinic in the parking lot of the medical complex, 3811 W. Gore, a wave was met by medical professionals underneath the tented awning in front of the clinic. From their automobiles, people were tested for flu and colds and, if symptomatic, for COVID-19.
Hospital CEO Brent Smith said when reception began at 2 p.m., the entrance from the complex’s north side on Northwest Arlington, vehicles of all sorts were lined up as far as you could see.
“I bet at least 100 people have come through already,” he said a half hour later.
Those making entry first passed through registration like any other normal office visit. Greeted by hospital and clinic staff, the visitors also were reminded of a police presence by the over half dozen Lawton police officers there to manage traffic and make sure things remain under control.
Sgt. Darrell Burton said the first half hour had been “pretty hectic so far.” Despite the bustle, there hadn’t been any people on site who were seemingly panicked or acting out of fear.
“We’re only handling traffic and making sure people parked and helped all right,” he said.
Visitors would enter the first of three tents where an initial screening was conducted. If people don’t present with symptoms, they immediately exit, according to Sean McAvoy, Memorial Hospital’s executive director of primary care.
The second tent would be where the visitor is screened for the flu. Those test results come back within minutes. On the occasion that someone doesn’t test positive for flu, they then proceed to the third tent for COVID-19 testing. With at least a dozen staff and personnel conducting the operation, it appeared as an almost ballet as people flowed around and with each other to handle business.
“So now we wait,” said Jackie Logan, Lawton Community Health Center manager, as technicians awaited a flu screen’s results.
The tests are sent to a commercial lab for the ultimate testing and results return within three to five days, McEvoy said. If you’re tested for COVID-19, or even if you test positive for the flu, it’s advised to self-quarantine until the test results return or you recover from the flu.
McEvoy said the clinic will remain open from 2-6 p.m. “seven days a week” for as long as needed and supplies hold out. Expecting a strong turnout as people get off work in the late afternoon, he believed they were as prepared as can be to follow the mission. Besides testing materials, the tester’s aprons, hats, masks and gloves are cherished armor for the professionals conducting the screens.
“This is the first time for us trying to do a drive-thru clinic,” he said. “We have enough supplies for the next couple of days until more come in.”
An innovative concept, the pop-up drive-thru clinic allows a streamlined and efficient method to serve the community. McEvoy said that officials from Fort Sill had been out earlier in the day to monitor how it flows and adapt ideas for a similar potential clinic on post.
“We’re using this to extend our supplies and the patients don’t have to come into contact with each other,” he said. “We’re going to be good shepherds of the resources we have.”
