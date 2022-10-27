The Comanche Nation is inviting all of Comanche County’s elders to enjoy a drive-through community resource and health fair Friday.

The event, for those 50 and over, is free to the public and will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the Cameron University parking lot, 2800 W. Gore. It’s sponsored by Comanche Nation Emergency Management and the Comanche Nation Elderly Center.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you