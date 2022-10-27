The Comanche Nation is inviting all of Comanche County’s elders to enjoy a drive-through community resource and health fair Friday.
The event, for those 50 and over, is free to the public and will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the Cameron University parking lot, 2800 W. Gore. It’s sponsored by Comanche Nation Emergency Management and the Comanche Nation Elderly Center.
There are free health screenings and more available for the drive-up service, according to Sarae Ticeahkie, tribe public relations officer. It’s catered to everyone over 50.
“Join us for this wonderful event for all of Lawton and the surrounding communities,” she said.
There will be flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. Bring your COVID-19 vaccine card if you are getting a booster.
There will be goody bags while supplies last as well as informational booths, health screenings and information for the Comanche Nation Food Program, Ticeahkie said.
All vendors and participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing as much as possible.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.