Lawton city leaders are trying to balance requirements that help contain the spread of COVID-19 with the needs of their diverse community, and they are relying on community members to reach that goal.
In the latest example, the faith-based community stepped forward with an idea that would give churches another avenue, an outdoor venue, for congregation members who have been without in-person church services since mid-March. That's when Lawton, other cities and the State of Oklahoma began banning activities that encourage the social interaction that health care experts say promotes the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Stan Booker, who has acknowledged the difficulty of the decisions, said churches are "hot spots" for COVID-19 transfer because they encourage the activities — close contact, shaking hands, hugging — that are an ideal setting for someone to unknowingly spread the virus. While some churches are relying on technology to broadcast or livestream services, that isn't an option for everyone. And, many congregants miss the interaction of an in-person service.
Enter a new idea that the faith-based community proposed: drive-in church.
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton, who manages a Christian broadcast station and also handles the technology needs for his church, said the idea gives churches a way to let their congregants feel they are gathering again. Bishop John Dunaway, pastor at Abundant Life Christian Church, said the option is being used successfully in churches across the nation while also harkening to a time when tent revivals and outdoor church services were common.
Both men said it was important that the faith-based community was the driving force in transforming an idea into an activity that will be guided by specific requirements, which the City of Lawton will weave into its regulations for life in the time of pandemic.
"This is their decision," Hampton said, adding his role as facilitator was to tell pastors they needed to make the decisions because they are the ones ministering to their flocks. "It needs to be from them, with nobody in between.
"There is no government official giving the information to those in charge; it's coming from the pastors. They set up the procedures. That's how it should be done."
Dunaway, designated by Hampton to coordinate the responses of other ministers, said Lawton churches are highly individualized, meaning there is no one formula that will work for everyone. He said that is why it was important that church leaders were the voice crafting the solution, rather than allowing the City Council to speak for them.
"There's a lot excited about it, just being able to be outside," Dunaway said, adding there also are those who don't like the idea, who don't have adequate parking space to allow for an outdoor service, or who are just not ready to move to a new format.
Dunaway said it is important that church leaders provide the solution to solve a dramatic problem.
"This is a challenging time," he said, adding he has explained to city leaders that churches never close their doors. "We never say that; that is bad language for churches."
That's especially important in times of crisis because the message should not seem to be "there is no hope," he said.
"I think it is important that at some point we begin to move toward opening, moving toward normal," Hampton said, adding that Bible scriptures talk about the importance of church members assembling. "Ultimately, the goal is to get back to that assembly. But in that process, it's going to take a cautious step-by-step approach."
Hampton said he already has heard of different formats for outdoor services. He said a church in Chickasha broadcast its service on a local radio station, with people sitting in their vehicles and tuning in their radios to hear the sermon. In Duncan, a pastor used an 18-foot trailer as his stage to preach to his congregation. Easter Sunday, Lawton First United Methodist Church Pastor Janice Sharp used a drive-in format to preach to more than 60 parishioners who attended a drive-in service.
"I know there is a lot of different options," Hampton said.
Booker has said the council may have to adjust city code to allow for such services, suspending Lawton's noise ordinance (which specifies noise cannot be audible beyond a certain distance) for several hours on Sundays to accommodate outdoor services.
While Hampton acknowledged some pastors aren't interested in the drive-in format, he remains on the side of offering it because while many churches — including his own — can offer church services in a digital format, "some churches do not have the technical ability to do this."
There's another argument.
"They feel like they can get the people together," Hampton said, explaining some pastors like the concept because although their members are in separate vehicles, "people get to see each other. I know of two churches that had services like that on Easter. They felt it was very successful. Even in cars, they could see each other. There is somewhat of a connection there."
There also is the financial support such "in person" services can provide to churches.
While some have digital means for members to donate, other churches don't like that format. The consensus of the 47 pastors that participated in Dunaway's survey was a drive-in service would allow someone, suitably protected, to go to vehicles to accept offerings or accept donations as congregants drive away from the service.
Dunaway said while the majority of the surveyed pastors support the drive-in concept that doesn't mean they will all use it.
"There are a number of leaders who plan to stay with where they are now," he said, explaining it's not stubbornness but an acknowledgement that every church is different. "Churches are unlike any other entity in the city, state and nation. How they are governed, the work that they do, is unlike anything else."
It's not simply a matter of population. The bigger issue is the size of property: in particular, the parking lots where drive-in services would occur.
"We have some larger-sized churches who have smaller parking lots, and those types already have said I want to stay as I am now; the parking lot concept would not work for me simply because of the size of my parking lot," Dunaway said. "But, they're excited about it, even if they cannot accommodate it right now."
Dunaway said drive-in church services are happening all over the country, something pastors learned as they talked to each other. Lawton pastors were pondering the idea even before city leaders asked for input, as they discussed options for reopening the city in a safe way.
Hampton said the goal is keeping the community safe as city leaders adopt policies that allow residents to begin moving out of the strict regulations that have been governing social gatherings, shopping, and other activities. He said these first steps can allow churches to fulfill their mission without compromising anyone's life.
"That's really the bottom line," he said.