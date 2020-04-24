Lawton churches have been given the green light to hold so-called “drive-in” services, though not every church has the ability or desire to do so.
When the City of Lawton began putting restrictions on the number of people permitted to gather in one place at a given time, religious gatherings were among the first activities affected, because of the large numbers of people and the amount of interaction. Since then, many churches have resorted to live streaming services. But beginning this weekend, churches and their members will be allowed to have a more social experience, albeit from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles.
Drive-in services would operate similar to a drive-in movie, in that guests would park their cars in a large lot, while a pastor, elder or other church authority figure would lead services with a microphone and speaker system. Bishop John Dunaway, who serves not only as pastor at Abundant Life Christian Church in Lawton but serves at other churches in other towns and states, said Mayor Stan Booker talked to him earlier in the month about bringing the elders from several local churches together to discuss a plan to allow people to worship in a safe way that didn’t involve staying at home.
“I was contacted by the mayor on the 13th and he asked me to put together a working model, if you will, on how to do drive-thru services so the elders could figure out how to put this together,” Dunaway said. “Councilman (Allan) Hampton and I were contact and I emailed, called and texted about 10 pastors or so to put together a plan on how we can progressively keep the community safe.”
On Wednesday, Booker signed the directive, putting it into effect. But just because churches are allowed to host drive-in services doesn’t mean they have to or will even be able to.
“Not every church is going to do drive-thru services because the model won’t fit every church,” Dunaway said. “You have some churches, Lawton First Baptist downtown, for example, that just doesn’t have very much parking immediately available. So it’s not one-size-fits-all.”
Even some churches that are capable of holding such services don’t necessarily believe it would be beneficial for them. Mike Teel, pastor at Cameron Baptist Church, said it just doesn’t make sense for him and his congregation.
“If you’re 65 or over, you really don’t need to be getting out and about,” Teel said. “We’d have to carry equipment out and we’re already setting up equipment for our live streaming. So, for us, we’re just going to continue live streaming like we have been.”
Western Hills Church of Christ also has been live streaming, but minister Harley Davidson said he is interested in the idea of drive-in services, but it will likely have to wait.
“We’re not really prepared for that this week, but we’re actually having a meeting on Monday to talk about possibly doing a drive-in service next weekend,” Davidson said.
Dunaway knows the technique isn’t for everyone, and wants to encourage people to do whatever suits them best.
“We tell people, if you don’t feel comfortable, don’t come. The pastor will administer to you in another way. But just know, this is not a forced thing,” Dunaway said. “That being said, the church is not going to turn anyone away. So we’re not going to tell people 65 and older, ‘You can’t come’. We would advise people to adhere to CDC guidelines and do what’s best for their health.”