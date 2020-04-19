Drive-in church box
City pastors are working with the City of Lawton to create a plan that would allow drive-in church services, a concept that state officials have indicated would be permitted under Oklahoma Safer at Home mandate.
The format would allow churches to conduct outdoor services on their property, with congregants parking vehicles in a parking lot then “attending” church through such formats as listening to the minister preach outside, or turning into their car radios to listen to the service.
Pastors have suggested ideas to allow the practice while emphasizing safety for participants:
• One household per vehicle (people who do not live in the same house could not share a car).
• Suggesting, but not requiring, masks or face coverings to be worn.
• Allowing churches to make their restrooms available to those attending (“There is no way little children come to church and not say, I have to go to the bathroom,” said Bishop John Dunaway), as long as strict cleaning regulations are followed (wiping down doorhandles, for example).
• Spacing vehicles as they are parked to ensure social distancing is followed, which would allow vehicle windows to be rolled down.
• Encouraging those age 65 and older to stay home. If they are to attend, they will be encouraged to wear mask and keep their vehicle windows rolled up.
• Shaking hands would be banned, as would close personal contact. Residents would have to remain in their vehicles.