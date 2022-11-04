ANADARKO — A drive-by shooting in Cement has landed a 16 year old behind bars in Caddo County.
Hayden Ridge Mosier, of Chickasha, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Caddo County District Court where he received a felony charge as a youthful offender of use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between two years to life in prison.
The youthful offender filing was due to the violence of the allegations and allows him to be punished as an adult.
Mosier is accused of firing a 9mm handgun at four juveniles who were doing yard work at an apartment complex in Cement on Oct. 20.
Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Leal stated he was called shortly after 7:45 p.m. to the apartments at 104 E. 1st Street on the report of a 17-year-old boy who’d been shot in the arm. It was later learned he’d been cut from shattered glass, according to the probable cause affidavit. His girlfriend, a 16-year-old girl and two other juveniles, 15 and 12, were also shot at but were uninjured.
The boy told Leal he and the kids had been doing yard work when he saw a Lincoln SIG circling the complex. Shortly before the shots were fired, he said, the Lincoln stopped for “three or four minutes” at a stop sign before it moved and saw the passenger window roll down followed by four gunshots, the affidavit states.
When asked who it could have been, the boy said Mosier’s girlfriend was previously in a dating relationship with the girl, who has protective orders against Mosier’s girlfriend, according to the affidavit.
“During the interview (the boy) expressed just a few inches higher that he would be dead,” Leal stated.
The girl told Leal she’d been in a relationship with Mosier’s girlfriend and that girl had threatened her boyfriend, the 17 year old. She said that girl told her, “If you can’t love me, you can’t love nobody else,” the affidavit states.
Four juveniles, including Mosier, contacted Chickasha police on Oct. 21 and said they’d witnessed the shooting. Two of the teens originally told an investigator Mosier’s girlfriend had pulled the trigger the night before but then recanted and said they’d been lying, according to the affidavit. They said it was the girl’s idea and she’d been in the backseat of the Lincoln.
Mosier’s girlfriend told investigators she’d been with him and the other teens that night. They went to Atwood’s and bought 9mm ammunition, however, she said, she didn’t know they were going to Cement until they got there, according to the affidavit. She recorded a conversation with Mosier where he didn’t deny pulling the trigger, Leal stated, after listening to the recording.
Mosier responded “… you just gotta stay quiet,” the affidavit states.
Held on $25,000 bond at a juvenile detention center, Mosier returns to court at 9 a.m. Jan. 10, 2023, for his preliminary hearing, records indicate.