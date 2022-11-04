Jail
GeoStock

ANADARKO — A drive-by shooting in Cement has landed a 16 year old behind bars in Caddo County.

Hayden Ridge Mosier, of Chickasha, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Caddo County District Court where he received a felony charge as a youthful offender of use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between two years to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

