FORT COBB — Drinking and speeding on a Caddo County gravel road led to a Friday afternoon wreck that hospitalized the driver.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Mariah N. Tsotaddle, 30, of Oklahoma City, was first taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton and then transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in fair condition with head injuries.
Tsotaddle was driving a Hyundai Elantra southbound on the gravel two-lane Primitive Road shortly before 1:45 p.m. when she lost control and went off the roadway to the left, overturned a half time and came to rest on its top a little over 5 miles north of Fort Cobb, Trooper Russell Boswell reported.
A passenger, Aurelia Hoffman, 58, of El Reno, was taken to Memorial Hospital as well but was not admitted.
The trooper reported the driver had an odor of alcohol and blamed the wreck on traveling at an unsafe speed for the type of roadway.