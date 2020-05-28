A 59-year-old Duncan man is in serious condition following a single-vehicle wreck Monday south of Marlow that investigators blame on drinking and driving.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Jerry P. Laster was first taken to Duncan Regional Hospital and later flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in serious condition with head, arm, leg and internal trunk injuries.
Laster was driving a Ford F250 pickup southbound on U.S. 81 shortly after 9 p.m. when he went off the roadway to the right and rolled approximately four times before coming to rest, Trooper Carlin Neece reported. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pinned inside the truck before being freed by Marlow firefighters.
Neece reported that Laster’s ability was impaired due to drinking and that driving under the influence of alcohol was the collision’s cause.