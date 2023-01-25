Lights
Comstock

WALTERS — Investigators said drinking and driving led to a Saturday night wreck in Cotton County that hospitalized a man.

Cade S. Cromwell, 47, Walters, was flown first to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and then transferred to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in fair condition with leg and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

