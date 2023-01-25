WALTERS — Investigators said drinking and driving led to a Saturday night wreck in Cotton County that hospitalized a man.
Cade S. Cromwell, 47, Walters, was flown first to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and then transferred to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in fair condition with leg and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Cromwell wad driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on U.S. 277 shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday when the car went off the roadway to the left, struck a culvert and rolled an undetermined number of times before coming to rest on its roof about 3 miles north of Walters, Trooper Robert Baca reported.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
Baca reported that Cromwell had impaired abilities from drinking and cited driving under the influence of alcohol as the collision’s cause.
