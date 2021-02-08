BRAY — A Lindsay woman is in fair condition at an Oklahoma City hospital after, investigators said, impaired driving led to a rollover wreck Saturday night in northeastern Stephens County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Aubrey F. Ferguson, 40, was first taken to Duncan Regional Hospital and later taken to OU Trauma Center where she was admitted in fair condition with arm and internal/external trunk injuries.
Ferguson was driving a GMC Yukon southbound on Oklahoma 76 shortly after 10:45 p.m. when she failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Oklahoma 29, about 12 miles east of Bray, Trooper Sheldon Glass reported. The GMC went onto a gravel county road and lost control, rolling an undetermined number of times before coming to rest on its driver’s side. The driver was wearing her seatbelt.
Glass reported that Ferguson had been drinking and her ability was impaired and blamed that as the wreck’s cause.