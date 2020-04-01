ANADARKO — Investigators said that drinking and driving on rain-slicked roads caused a wreck in Caddo County that hospitalized two.
Tymaemah Tofpi, 42, of Anadarko, was driving a Cadillac SRX SUV eastbound on U.S. 62 around 10:40 p.m. Monday when she lost control on the wet roadway and entered a broad slide, 3 miles west of Anadarko, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Thomas Setters reported. The SUV went off the roadway to the right, struck a sign and continued after striking one tree and hit another. Tofpi was pinned inside for about 20 minutes before being freed by Anadarko firefighters using the Jaws of Life tool.
Tofpi was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with head, arm, leg and internal trunk injuries, according to the report.
One passenger, Sky Bullock, 35, of Anadarko, also was admitted to Memorial in good condition with head and arm injuries. A second passenger refused medical treatment at the scene.
Setters reported that all three people were not wearing seatbelts.
The trooper cited Tofpi for drinking and reported that driving under the influence of alcohol was the cause of the wreck.