Home ownership has always been a constant part of the American Dream, but it can feel unobtainable.
However, for one Lawton woman, that dream is becoming a reality.
For Shannon Sadler, a local foster mother of three, homeownership was something she thought would never happen until she heard about Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that helps people in communities around the world build or improve a place they can call home.
“This isn’t just a new beginning and dream come true for me,” Sadler said. “This is a new beginning for my three babies who are going to have a home when they didn’t before.”
Contrary to popular belief, the home isn’t free for Sadler, said Lawton Fort Sill Habitat for Humanity President Joe Krachinsky. Sadler has to put in what the organization calls “sweat equity” and she’ll repay the cost of supplies to refurbish the home. Habitat homes are sold to partner families for no profit and are financed with an affordable mortgage through Habitat.
Sweat equity can take many forms for future homeowners partnering with Habitat, Krachinsky said. Essentially, it’s a new homeowner investing work in their home or one for another family. It’s an opportunity for families to help build their home alongside volunteers and play an active part in making their dream of owning a home a reality.
That sweat equity equates to 300 hours of labor to Sadler’s ability. For her contribution, Sadler volunteers on the job site doing what she can and volunteering, after working her full-time job, at Habitat’s Restore retail store.
Sadler’s home, on the southwest side of Lawton, is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home the Habitat had in its inventory. Much of the interior was outdated or damaged and needed to be replaced because it does not meet building codes. Most of the work is completed by volunteers who donate their time or services including HVAC, plumbers, electricians and members of the community.
For the next few weeks, the work is all demolition — getting walls torn down, plumbing removed, electrical wiring pulled out and windows removed. All this is so everything can be replaced with new, compliant fixtures, said Kachinsky. Because it’s hard to know when or how many volunteers will be there on any given day, he said it’s impossible for him to determine when Sadler can move in. However, he doesn’t anticipate it taking longer than a couple of months, he said.
“This is just a huge blessing,” Sadler said. “I’ve never owned a home and now to have a home to give it to three kids to have a home is just amazing to me.”
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states and in more than 70 countries around the world. Habitat’s vision is of “a world where everyone has a decent place to live.” Habitat works toward this vision by building and improving homes in partnership with individuals and families in need of a decent and affordable place to live, the organization said.
Anyone can apply, but applicants must be families and individuals in need of decent, affordable housing. Recipients are selected based of the applicant’s level of need; their willingness to partner with Habitat; and their ability to repay a mortgage through an affordable payment plan.