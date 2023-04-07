Dr. Jack Spencer

Dr. Jack Spencer, who will be closing his busy chiropractic practice on his 94th birthday after 65½ years in business, holds a picture of himself as a young lieutenant in the Army Air Force during World War II.

 Mitch Meador/staff

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was written on July 8, 2018, when Dr. Jack Spencer closed his business at the age of 94. Dr. Spencer died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the age of 98. Services are pending with Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

Despite his years, Dr. Jack Spencer enjoys miraculously good health. But he has nothing in particular planned after he retires other than to “play cards every Friday night with a bunch of guys.”

Recommended for you