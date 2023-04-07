EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was written on July 8, 2018, when Dr. Jack Spencer closed his business at the age of 94. Dr. Spencer died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the age of 98. Services are pending with Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Despite his years, Dr. Jack Spencer enjoys miraculously good health. But he has nothing in particular planned after he retires other than to “play cards every Friday night with a bunch of guys.”
Why should he? What he’s accomplished in his lifetime would fill volumes. He credits his work ethic to growing up on a farm outside Elizabethtown, Ky. He was a senior in high school when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. By the time his class graduated in May 1942, “there were so many people trying to get into the military, there wasn’t room for us.”
What the nation desperately needed was more ships. He was one of 10 young men in his class who went to Oakland, Calif., to work as shipwright helpers in Oakland Drydock, using the latest mass production methods to build Liberty ships. By the spring of 1943 they began to find their way into the various military services.
Spencer went into the Army’s Aviation Cadet Program. After boot camp, he spent four months at Oklahoma Baptist University, Shawnee, as an aviation student so he could go on to become an aviation cadet.
He was classified as a navigator when he got to San Antonio, Texas. The advent of radar, GPS and avionics has made this profession passé today, but at the time it required extensive knowledge of mathematics and astronomy. Navigators also had to be able to focus on the direction and speed of both the plane and the winds, so that they could direct bomber pilots to the target and then retrace their route home.
After earning his navigator’s wings on Oct. 2, 1944, Spencer went to Rapid City, S.D., Air Base to train as part of the nine-man B-17 crew that would be together until March 18, 1945, the day they were shot down over Germany.
Bailing out at 25,000 feet
They were in a borrowed B-17, “Skyway Chariot,” because their own plane, “Heavenly Days,” was in the shop for repairs. On top of that, they had to fly in the most vulnerable position, at the tail end of the lower box in a combat box formation. It just gets worse: as they approached Berlin they encountered something they had never seen before — a Messerschmitt-262, the first jet aircraft to be used in war. It made short work of their plane, and Spencer got the nod from the pilot to bail out at 25,000 feet.
He pulled his ripcord too soon but managed to land safely in a park in Oranienburg, a city northwest of Berlin. He was fortunate to surrender to a squad of Wehrmacht troops who followed the Geneva Convention rules for humane treatment of prisoners, because Allied bombers were the object of great resentment among German civilians.
Five other crewmembers survived, two were killed on the last attack when a bomb ripped through the fuselage and the fate of the right waist gunner, Meyer Gitlin, is unknown, as he was never heard from again.
Mark Mathosian, nephew of radio operator and surviving crew member Archie Mathosian, wrote an account of what happened for the Fall 2017 WWII Quarterly, Spencer notes.
Following interrogation at Stendal, Spencer was separated from the others and taken to Stalag Luft 1 in Barth, Germany, on the bay opposite Sweden. Less than two months after he became a prisoner of war, victory was declared in Europe, but the POWs had to stay in camp another 10 days. They were unaware of it at the time, but their lives hung in the balance in more ways than one. Food was scarce, administration of the POW camps had been transferred from the Luftwaffe to the dreaded SS led by Heinrich Himmler, who had no compunction about killing prisoners, and then one night the Germans abandoned the camp, leaving the POWs to fend for themselves.
Even when they were “liberated,” they weren’t really. The morning after their captors bailed, Russian Stormtroopers cut down the barbed-wire fences. The Russians didn’t want to let the prisoners go, and instead spoke of taking them to Siberia to use as slave labor.
The prisoners’ commanding officer somehow wangled a trip to Eighth U.S. Army Air Force Headquarters. There he got several flights of B-17s to pick up the POWs at an airfield near Barth and airlift them to the coast of Normandy. Spencer ended up in a large tent city called Camp Lucky Strike.
Tensions ran high among the refugees until Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower paid them a personal visit to assure them that “we are working hard to get you home as soon as possible but we are still fighting a war with Japan. You will just have to be patient and believe that we will get you home as soon as we can.”
Spencer finally got home on a Liberty ship — maybe even one of those he had helped build.
Life after the war
After WWII, he decided to study chiropractic.
“Most people have no idea that chiropractic wasn’t discovered until 1895, the same year as osteopathy. So when I opened my practice the profession was only 57 years old. There were only four of us when I first came” to Lawton, Spencer said.
He got his degree from the Lincoln Chiropractic College in Indianapolis in 1949 and followed up with post-graduate work at Los Angeles Chiropractic College. He passed the California Board of Examiners in May 1950 and got his California chiropractic license, but he was hesitant to open a practice because the Korean War broke out and he feared that as an Army reservist he would be recalled to active duty.
So he went back to Indianapolis. Jobs were hard to find in those days, and the only job he could get was digging ditches for road construction. Then he saw a help wanted ad for Christmas workers at the post office. He applied, and when they found out he knew typing and shorthand, they put him in the office of superintendent of mails. He got extra hours for sorting mail in the back. In nearly two years there, he worked in every department the post office had. He was promoted to a classified substitute position, which would have guaranteed him a position in a post office anywhere.
Moving to Oklahoma
It was a fluke that he came to Oklahoma at all. His wife’s aunt was retiring from her job with the U.S. Public Health Service Indian Hospital, and she and her husband wanted to go back to Indiana to farm, so they said, “Why don’t you come here? You can rent our house with an option to buy if you want.”
His chiropractic practice opened for business on Dec. 26, 1952, at 315½ SW 4th, but was only there for six months before moving to 405 SW C, the building where Edward’s Men’s Wear is today. In 1962 he relocated to 1301 W. Gore, Ste. 4, and has been there ever since. He and the late J.W. Kennedy bought the building from music store owner Hardy Suggs in 1970, and after Kennedy died Spencer bought out his interest in the building.
“When I first came here, chiropractors were called ‘quacks.’ I never blamed the doctors for calling us that because that’s what they were taught in med school, but we studied more hours of the basic science than the med students did. I have never ever advertised since I’ve been here because my best advertisement was a satisfied patient,” Spencer said.
He jumped into civic life wholeheartedly. He rose through the ranks of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, or Jaycees, serving as president of the local chapter in 1957-58, then as national director and finally as international director. During the year he was chapter president, he won the Henry Giessenbier Memorial Trophy for the most outstanding Jaycees chairman in the state and the Distinguished Service Award for Lawton’s “Most Outstanding Young Man of the Year.” As international director, he was awarded the Wayne E. McCall Memorial Award in 1960-61 for his work with the Tibetan Relief Rehabilitation Program to assist a people who were being run out of their homeland by the Chinese Communists.
He aged out of Jaycees at 36 and began devoting his energies to other civic organizations. He was already a member of the Noon Optimists Club, and he not only climbed the ranks to district governor but signed up 200 members along the way.
He served as president of the Lawton-Fort Sill Bowling Association in 1958-59, was named Elk of the Year in 1965-66 and served a year as commander of American Legion Post 29. He continues to be a member of the Military Order of the World Wars and contributes to its Youth Leadership Development Program. He’s been a member of Liberty Heights Christian Church ever since he got to Lawton and says he would still be singing in the choir if they had one.
From April 1958 to September 1963 he reported as a reservist for regular training and often special training flights. Then he switched to the Oklahoma Air National Guard for the next 14 years. He has a Vietnam Service Medal with five battle stars because he came under fire while hauling cargo in and out of Vietnam from 1963 through the end of the war. When he retired from the Guard in 1977, he had been a colonel for two years but was given a “gangplank” promotion to brigadier general. He jokes that it’s only good in Oklahoma — “everywhere else I’m a colonel.”
His wife Beverly, whom he considered the most beautiful woman in Lawton, died in 2015.